Pulwama attack updates: 'Don't relate terror attack to Kartarpur,' says Sidhu

New Delhi, Feb 15: At least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his SUV, laden with 300 kilograms of explosives, into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Scores were injured in the Kashmir terror attack.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the attack. The suicide bomber was identified as Adil Ahmed Dar, native of Kakapora tehsil in Pulwama district, who officials said joined the terror group in 2018.

The Prime Minister, after chairing a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting with his top ministers, said the security forces have been given full freedom to retaliate. "The forces behind this act of terrorism & those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished," he said. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge as finance minister on Friday, said the government will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan's complete isolation from the international community for having a direct hand in this attack.

Here are the updates after terrorist attack on CRPF convoy at Pulwama:

Punjab Min Navjot Singh Sidhu: What has this bloodshed got to do with Kartarpur? It connects-people, hearts. When a person becomes a pilgrim out of devotion,he becomes a different person. What I feel is we should deliberate over this, find the root cause of the problem&uproot it. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces Rs 2 lakh each for families of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena to ANI: Shiv Sena demands for a joint session of Parliament to hold discussions over yesterday's Pulwama Attack. Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda who oversaw 2016 Surgical Strike Operation: It's a big tragedy & very clearly Pakistan's hand is completely revealed in this. There needs to be a response to this. But let's have a more consistent and long term policy. West Bengal CM Mamata says that the state stands with the bereaved families of the CRPF martyrs at this hour of mourning. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik hold meeting with officials in Srinagar. Aligarh: An FIR has been registered against Basim Hilal, a student of Aligarh Muslim University, for his tweet over yesterday's Pulwama Attack . He has been booked under section 153A IPC & Section 67A of the IT Act. Hilal has been suspended by the University. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, called to New Delhi for consultation. Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria will leave tonight for Delhi for the consultations tomorrow: ANI Vehicles set on fire by protestors against the killing of 37 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed yesterday when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. (PTI PHOTO) #WATCH: Home Minister Rajnath Singh and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier in Budgam. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/CN4pfBsoVr — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Home Minister Rajnath Singh and J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh lend a shoulder to mortal remains of a CRPF soldier in Budgam. Meanwhile, a petition moved in Delhi High Court seeking to issue a direction to the press and electronic media to use 'respectful words on the martyrdom of soldiers'. #WATCH Slogans of 'Veer Jawan Amar Rahe' raised at CRPF camp in Budgam after wreath laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/BvBGDYGT4w — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Slogans of 'Veer Jawan Amar Rahe' raised at CRPF camp in Budgam after wreath laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives #WATCH Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in Budgam, pay tribute to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/woCNZNGvzS — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh in Budgam, pay tribute to CRPF personnel who lost their lives Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemns terror attack targeting CRPF personnel in J&K.Afghanistan expresses sympathy and deep condolences to the Indian government and people, and the families of the soldiers who fell victim to the incident. From Tamil Nadu to Kerala, the entire country lost one son in the dastardly terror attack. Here's Complete list of martyred CRPF jawan: Complete list of martyred CRPF jawan Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the two CRPF personnel from the state who lost their lives Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/pTOt2GGQUk — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Enter Pakistan and kill Azhar Masood, says Shiv Sena Pakistan High Commissioner leaves MEA after being summoned by it today. "Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling," PM Modi said Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood at MEA after being summoned by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Hyderabad: Lawyers stage protest outside Telangana High Court against #PulwanaAttack. pic.twitter.com/OxOV6RjpJC — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 In Hyderabad, Lawyers are staging protest outside Telangana High Court against Pulwana Attack. Five people have been detained in connection with the Pulwama terror attack. Security forces conducted raids in several villages in the Pulwama district late Thursday night. J&K: Curfew imposed at Bus Stand, Nawabad,Bakshi Nagar,Peer Mitha,Pacca Danga,Channi Himmat,Janipur,Domana,and Bagh-E-Bahu areas Protest against Pulwama attack in Ghatkopar district, Mumbai. The Protesters are raising anti-Pakistan slogans and also burnt Masood Azhar’s effigies The IAS Association of Uttarakhand to contribute one day's salary to the family members of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack. The amount will be sent to the CRPF Headquarters in Delhi. Protestors holding Tricolor raise slogans during a demonstration against the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu China condemned the Pulwama Terror Attack but again declined to back India's appeal to list JeM Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Lucknow: DGP UP, OP Singh observed two-minute silence to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GGHxwJbDkw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019 DGP UP, OP Singh observed two-minute silence to pay homage to the CRPF personnel Movement of convoys of security forces has been halted in the Kashmir valley today in wake of the Pulwama Attack yesterday Nikolay R. Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India said,''It's with great sorrow that we learnt about the attack. All the perpetrators should be punished. We express our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of the deceased.'' BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said,''Withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan was an important tactical step by govt. Ministry of External Affairs will undertake major diplomatic initiatives to ensure that Pakistan is brought to justice.'' WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged. pic.twitter.com/jRqKCcW7u8 — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 15, 2019 'We will not forget, We will not forgive-We salute our martyrs of #PulwamaAttack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged', says CRPF Jammu & Kashmir: Mortal remains of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack yesterday, at CRPF camp in Budgam. pic.twitter.com/h4XoD5tC7o — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Mortal remains of CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama Attack yesterday, at CRPF camp in Budgam Delhi: Security tightened at Pakistan High Commission. #PulwamaTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/CMGwu92v2j — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Security tightened at Pakistan High Commission in Delhi UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said,''The UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of India in their fight against violence and extremism.'' Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of CRPF personnel Tilak Raj who lost his life in Pulwama Attack Railway minister Piyush Goyal has said that going ahead with Vande Bharat Express inauguration despite Pulwama attack befitting answer to terrorists. Actor Akshay Kumar, who had previously initiated a website for citizens to donate money for the welfare of armed forces, said that he was "numb beyond belief" at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. "May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten," he said. Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has described as "a huge tragedy" the killing of CRPF personnel in a terror attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. "40 brave CRPF Jawans killed in J&K. This is a huge tragedy. And a serious security challenge for the country. This situation demands a united strong response. As also full support to the bereaved families in all possible ways," the former IPS officer tweeted late Thursday night. PM Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the National Security Advisor, Rajnath Singh and taken stock of the situation in Pulwama after the terror attack The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley. NSA Ajit Doval has held discussions with all the security forces and agencies on the attack. While Union minister Arun Jaitley said that there was incontrovertible Pakistani hand in Pulwama terror attack, Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that terrorism has no country or religion. He said that those who are responsible for this terrorist attack should be prosecuted. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said,''Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces.'' ''This is a time of mourning, sadness, & respect. We are fully supporting the govt of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this,'' he said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi said,''This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting. We are all standing together with our jawans. No force can divide or break this country.'' Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cancels his birthday celebrations scheduled for 17th February in wake of Pulwama Attack and appeals to party leaders and workers to not celebrate the event in any form. #WATCH PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Vande Bharat Express observes a two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/PIRRVHUrFI — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Modi at the launch of Vande Bharat Express observes two-minute silence for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. "I blame the Pakistani government for the attack. I hope our government gives a befitting reply. I offer my condolences to the families of the martyrs. Pakistan PM talks about Kartarpur, but their army chief does something else. Pakistan needs to change its strategy," says Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. Captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, also condoled the deaths of CRPF soldiers in Pulwama terror attack. "I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans," he said. BSP Chief Mayawati said,''Our party strongly condemns this terrorist attack and offers deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. We appeal to the central government to find a lasting solution to this problem. "Every Indian will give befitting reply to every such attack. Many nations have extended their support and I'd like to thank them. We will have to unite against terrorism," PM Modi said before launching Vande Bharat Express. If our neighbour thinks that the type of strategies they are doing, they'll be able to take away India's peace but they are highly mistaken, says PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the forces behind Pulwama attack and those responsible for it will be definitely be punished. "I pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the attack. Our security forces have been given full freedom. We have full faith in their bravery," he said. Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan stands withdrawn, says Union Minister Arun Jaitley's briefing on CCS meeting Arun JAitley said,''MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which have to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community from Pakistan of which incontrovertible evidence is available of having a direct hand in this gruesome attack.'' ''CCS observed 2 minutes silence in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice for the country and placed on record the gratitude of the whole nation, and expressed condolences for the bereaved families, said Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman : Arun Jaitley briefs media after Cabinet Committee on Security meeting BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday that the entire country is deeply saddened by the horrific attack in Pulwama. "There is resentment in the country against the barbarous mindset promoting such hatred and violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the sacrifice of our martyrs will not be wasted," he said. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that he has spoken to the family of martyred CRPF soldier Guru H and also instructed officials to speed up the process of compensation. Guru H (33), from Karnataka's Gudigere village, was among the 37 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the suicide attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over Pulwama attack. In a message to PM Modi and President Kovind, he said, "Please accept the most sincere condolences. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished." The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Pulwama Attack has concluded. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to soon leave for Srinagar, J&K. MoS MEA and former Army Chief VK Singh says, "Appropriate action will be taken, it's a very sad incident, it's deplorable, it's something which should lead us to take action so that this should not happen again. Pakistan must take action against JeM and Masood Azhar, the onus is on Pak now." Moradabad: School students pay tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama Terror Attack on Thursday. PM's public rally at Itarsi today and in Dhar tomorrow have been cancelled. His rallies at Nagpur & Dhule (Maharashtra) will be held as per the schedule. ''We are losing our Jawans; Let PM take responsibility for the attack. He said that the Congress leaders are not having 56 inches (chest size), it has been proved that the PM is not having the 56 inches,'' Narayanasamy said. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said,''When the Congress govt was at Centre & terrorist attack took place, the present PM criticised our Congress govt. So far this govt has not taken any step to curb terrorism in Jammu&Kashmir, on the other hand, it is increasing.'' Rajouri: Family of CRPF personnel Nasheer Ahmed in mourning. The Jawan lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KxMRujDCPy — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Family of CRPF personnel Nasheer Ahmed in mourning. The Jawan lost his life Veterans of India, a group of ex-servicemen, have given a call for silent protest at 3 pm today at Jantar Mantar against the attack on CRPF in Pulwama. "All members of the defence family, our supporters and concerned citizens are requested to assemble at Jantar Mantar. We will march to India Gate and pay homage to the martyred security personnel," the group said in a Facebook post. Experts of anti-terror commando force the National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) left for Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama. Amidst his busy schedule, Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express and to lay foundation stone of defence corridor in Jhansi today BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that Kashmir and it’s full fledged recovery "both territorial and peace restoration" should be the only issue in this 2019 Lok Sabha election. He added that BJP has failed in the Valley Indian Air Force C-17 to go to J&K's Srinagar from Hindon to get the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama Attack. The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late on Thursday night to state the death toll as 37, even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had put the figures over 40. "We regret to inform that 37 personnel attained martyrdom and five personnel were injured in the ID blast at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured are being treated at the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar," the CRPF statement said. There are speculations that the panel is likely to discuss the possibility of another surgical strike as the death toll is higher than Uri attack. Maharajganj: Family of CRPF personnel Pankaj Tripathi who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, in mourning. pic.twitter.com/Pw9cNLpRPw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019 Maharajganj, UP: Family of CRPF personnel Pankaj Tripathi who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, in mourning. Home Minister Rajnath Singh to leave for Jammu and Kashmir post 11 am. He will meet Unified Command after wreath laying ceremony. Heads of all military and para-military forces to be present. Stunned at his refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs. Why were 2000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites? Defies common sense. Easy to blame us.J&K under guv rule so he cant abdicate responsibility. https://t.co/uLVGASerjo — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 15, 2019 Mehbooba Mufti replies to J&K Governor Satypal Malik’s statement that Kashmir's political parties are soft on terrorism. Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 15, 2019 Omar Abdullah tweeted that the Governor of J&K has failed in his primary responsibilities. The Cabinet Committee on Securities (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi has started in New Delhi. Sources say Army chief General Bipin Rawat, home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj are also attending the meeting. Narendra Modi's public meeting in Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled for today. All political programs of BJP President Amit Shah have been cancelled for today in the view of terror attack. ''But this thing where a local boy who has been radicalised, he has undertaken a 'fidayeen' action on a moving convoy, shows the emboldened instance of local terrorists, also the fact that radicalisation levels have gone up,'' Singh added. Former Army Chief, Bikram Singh said,''It shows change in tactics of terrorists. IED has been used after a long time, IEDs were used in the past, in 2001-2002 when I was there, this was a normal practice of terrorists, then they resorted to firing from distance.'' Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval & Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at 7, LKM for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. CRPF Personnel Ratan Thakur's (who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack father in Bhagalpur said,''I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply.'' In Varanasi, Locals hold protest against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar over the Pulwama Attack. Gurdaspur: Family of CRPF personnel Maninder Singh who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, mourns his death. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Hhegt5Sanr — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019 Family of CRPF personnel Maninder Singh from Gurdaspur who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, mourns his death. ''Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else,'' he further said. When asked about Pakistan denying involvement in Pulwama Terror Attack, Malik said,''Pakistan is talking nonsense. The terrorists are holding open rallies in Pakistan, saying we will do something and openly threatening India.'' J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said,''I will be leaving for the wreath laying ceremony of the martyrs in Kashmir. HM Rajnath Singh is also coming. We will hold a review meeting with top security and intelligence officials. We will find out where the lapses occurred.'' Earlier on Thursday, JeM released a video clip of Adil Ahmad Dar, which it claimed was shot before the audacious attack was carried out in Lethpora of Pulwama district. “My name is Adil, I joined the Jaish e Mohammad a year ago. After a year’s wait, I have got the chance to do what I joined the Jaish for… By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven… this is my last message for the people of Kashmir,” Dar said in the video in which he can be seen standing in front of JeM banners, surrounded with rifles and lethal explosives. About Pulwama suicide bomber: The man who carried out the worst terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in at least three decades is a 22-year-old school dropout from Gundibagh village in south Kashmir’s insurgency hotbed of Pulwama district. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the killing of CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that the government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks do not happen in the future. The AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East also said there is a need to reflect and be concerned about the “high number” of casualties in Kashmir. Varanasi: Family and relatives of CRPF personnel Ramesh Yadav who lost his life in #PulwamaTerrorAttack yesterday, mourns his death. pic.twitter.com/3qhjdX6bte — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019 Family and relatives of CRPF personnel Ramesh Yadav who lost his life in Pulwama Terror Attack yesterday, mourns his death. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has returned from Sweden. She will attend the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at 9:15 am. Meanwhile, Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu The Modi government on Thursday came down heavily on Pakistan for its patronage to Jaish-e-Mohammed which carried out the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama and stressed that it would take necessary steps to safeguard national security. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the meeting. The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 am, according to News18 reports. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Friday to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Srinagar to take stock of the situation in the wake of the attack on the convoy in Pulwama. A 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA will reach Pulwama today to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot. According to reports, the terrorists used an SUV carrying more than 350 kg of explosives. The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in JK's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from Pakistan-based JeM terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.