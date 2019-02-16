  • search
    Pulwama attack: Sumalatha Ambareesh offers half acre land to martyr's family

    Bengaluru, Feb 16: Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late Congress leader Ambareesh, offered half an acre of her own land for cremation of CRPF jawan H Guru who was martyred in Pulwama attack.

    Sumalatha said, "If the government has already allotted the land for cremation, then the land can be used by the family for cultivation." Late Congress leader Ambareesh was MP of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

    Meanwhile, KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre requested the state government to announce Rs 1 crore ex-gratia instead of Rs 25 lakh to martyr H Guru's kin. Khandre also added that Congress will stand by the Centre in its action against terrorists.

    According to reports, Defence Ministry rejected CM HD Kumaraswamy's request to provide a chopper to shift the body of martyr Guru from HAL to Maddur. Union Minister DV Sadananand Gowda, Shobha Karandlaje, and other BJP leader will take part in the final rites of the martyr at his village in Mandya district.

