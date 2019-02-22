  • search
    Pulwama attack: SC notices to states on plea seeking protection for Kashmiris

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Supreme Court has issued notices to 10 states seeking its response in the wake of allegations that Kashmiri students are being targeted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

    The court issued notices on a petition that alleged that in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, several Kashmiri students in various parts of the country were being targeted.

    The states have been asked to respond to the allegations. In the wake of the Pulwama attack, there have been reports suggesting that Kashmiri students have come under attack. The petitioner seeks to address this issue and also sought a direction to the states to provide protection.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
