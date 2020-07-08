Pulwama attack: Sawmill owner and logistic provider arrested

New Delhi, July 08: The National Investigation Agency has dug out some more crucial information relating to the Pulwama attack that took place last year, in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The NIA arrested, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, who runs a sawmill at Kakapora in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. He is a terror associate who harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack.

The main perpetrators of the case stayed at his home. Kuchey in turn introduced them to several over ground workers, who provided them hideouts at the time the attack was being planned.

He also provided the terrorists with high end mobile phones, which were used by them to communicate with the Pakistan based leadership of the JeM. The same phones were also used to record the video of Adil Ahmed Dar, the suicide bomber. It may be recalled that these videos had become viral after the attack.

Kuchey is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with this case. Further investigations are on.