Imran Khan told me he is 'Son of a Pathan', now it’s time to prove it: PM Modi

    Tonk, Feb 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday challenged his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to bring to justice those responsible for the Pulwama terror attack.

    Narendra Modi

    Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk, PM Modi also took a dig at Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying "it is the time he stands true to his words".

    Also Read Fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: Modi

    Recalling his conversation with Imran Khan during a congratulatory call after the cricketer-turned-politician became Pakistan's premier, Modi said, "People know him as a cricketer. I told him there has been enough of fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan got nothing, every fight we have won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, 'Modiji, I am the son of Pathan. I speak true and I do true.' Today, it is the time he stands true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not."

    Pathans, an ethnic group with roots in Iran, are known for their deep sense of honour and self-respect.

    More than 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting those responsible for the attack after Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terrorist group based in the country, claimed responsibility.

    Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

    The attack has seen a massive offensive by India against Pakistan on the diplomatic and political front, with India making continuous effort to isolate the belligerent neighbour in the international arena.

    Imran Khan sought to assure India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence", but at the same time warned against any "revenge" retaliatory action.

    In a video message to the nation, Khan said: "I have been hearing and seeing on the Indian media that politicians there are calling for revenge from Pakistan. If India thinks it will attack Pakistan, then we will not just think but retaliate.

    Starting a war is in our hands, it is easy. But ending a war, that is not in our hands and no one knows what will happen." The Pakistani PM added that "India accused Pakistan without any evidence".

    The Pakistani PM's message is seen by observers as a sign of nervousness on the part of the Pakistani military establishment amid speculation whether India would carry out another surgical strike against militants operating from Pakistani soil or territory controlled by it.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi imran khan pulwama

