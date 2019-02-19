Pulwama attack: NIA set to formally take over probe

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Investigation Agency will be formally told to take over the probe into the Pulwama attack. The Ministry for Home Affairs is set to issue a notification handing over the probe to the NIA.

    Security agencies inspect the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir
    Security agencies inspect the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area, in Pulwama district of south Kashmir

    The agency is currently probing the case with the Jammu and Kashmir police. A day after the February 14 attack at Pulwama, in which 44 CRPF jawans were martyred, the Jammu and Kashmir police had registered a case.

    The NIA and NSG had reached the attack site and conducted preliminary investigations. A team of forensic experts too visited the site and collected material needed for the probe.

    The NIA would probe into various aspects, which would also include the conspiracy.

    Following the attack, the Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the same. The car bomber was identified as Adil Dar, based on a video that was circulated moments after the attack.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
