Pulwama attack: Mehbooba Mufti backs Pakistan, says Imran Khan deserves another chance

Srinagar, Feb 19: Shortly after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India against launching a military action in the wake of the deadly Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Pakistan was not being blamed for the Pulawama terror attack without any evidence and asked its Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk the talk.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote that while it was time for Pakistan to walk the talk, she added that Imran Khan deserved a chance as he had only recently taken over as the prime minister of the country.

"Disagree. Pathankot dossier was given to them but no action was taken to punish the perpetrators . Time to walk the talk. But Pak PM deserves a chance since he's recently taken over. Of course the war rhetoric has more to do with the impending elections than anything else."

She also slammed the war oratory in India in view of the massacre of 40 CRPF men, saying the same had more to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections than anything else.

Khan on Tuesday assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares "actionable intelligence".

In a video message, he said Pakistan wants "stability in the region".

Khan said that he understood it was India's election year and the narrative of blaming Pakistan would make it easier to get votes from the masses but he hoped that better sense will prevail and that India would be open to dialogue.

The suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Pulwama left 40 CRPF personnel dead.