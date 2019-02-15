  • search
    Pulwama attack: MEA summons Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: India on Friday summoned Pakistan's top envoy Sohail Mahmood and lodged strong protest over the killing of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    At least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his SUV, laden with 300 kilograms of explosives, into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kashmir's Pulwama district. Scores were injured in the Kashmir terror attack.

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and lodged a strong protest over the killing of the CRPF soldiers, official sources said.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
