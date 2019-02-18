J&K: Pulwama attack mastermind Kamran killed in encounter, says reports

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 18: Pulwama terror attack mastermind Kamran was killed by the security forces on Monday in the ongoing encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The house in which the terrorists were holed up was blasted by security forces. As per reports, top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the Pulwama suicide bombing, is believed to have been inside the building which was blasted.

However, there is no official confirmation about Kamran's killing as yet.

[4 army personnel, including Major martyred in encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama, J&K]

Kamran, the terrorist who was cornered by security forces is reportedly the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14. Two more terrorists are trapped along with Kamaran. The security forces are closing in on them.

Security forces believe that all terrorists who were trapped in the house have been killed. However, their bodies are yet to be recovered.

A fresh encounter in Pulwama broke out on Monday morning in South Kashmir's Pulwama after the Pakistan-based outfit's Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants fired upon security forces.

Reports said a joint team of Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operation Group launched a cordon in the wee hours on Monday.

India has already begun efforts to isolate Pakistan on the international level. India will urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) an international monetary watchdog, to blacklist Pakistan. The FATF has already included Pakistan in its 'grey list'. Blacklisting may spell fresh trouble for Pakistan's dwindling economy.

Pakistan on Sunday denied its role in the Pulwama terror attack, saying that accusations were India's tactics to put the blame on the neighbours for its security and intelligence failures. Pakistan also said that the accusations were consistent with "well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such previous incidents".