JeM commander killed in encounter? Police says details being ascertained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 18: Security forces on Monday killed top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based group that carried out the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, in an encounter in South Kashmir's in Pinglan area of Pulwama district. According to reports, a Pakistani terrorist along with a local was killed in the encounter. Another top Jaish terrorist killed in the encounter is Ghazi Rasheed, an Afghan bomb specialist.

While eliminating these wanted terrorists, the forces also suffered a huge loss -- a major and three soldiers were killed in the encounter.

The police say that they are ascertaining the identities of the two.

The house in which the terrorists were holed up was blasted by security forces. As per reports, top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the Pulwama suicide bombing, is believed to have been inside the building which was blasted.

The security forces has also recovered one AK-47 & one pistol.

#UPDATE on Pinglana, Pulwama encounter: One AK-47 & one pistol recovered. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during encounter, yet to be confirmed. Search operation continues. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/CGYfIctxNL — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

ANI reported while quoting Army sources that Army is constantly briefing Defence Minister & other senior govt functionaries on the developments in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have moved from their hideouts to locations near populated areas fearing retaliation from security forces.

''Pakistan Army positions across the border on the LoC are seeing heightened activities as they are on high operational alert,'' further said.

Kamran, the terrorist who was cornered by security forces is reportedly a Pakistani "chief operational commander" of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. He was a dreaded terrorist, known for radicalizing, recruiting and training terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

The alleged mastermind of the 14 February IED suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Abdul Rashid Ghazi aka Kamran trained the attacker, Adil Ahmed Dar and was also responsible for many other attacks on security forces in recent times.

A fresh encounter in Pulwama broke out on Monday morning in South Kashmir's Pulwama after the Pakistan-based outfit's Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants fired upon security forces.

Reports said a joint team of Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operation Group launched a cordon in the wee hours on Monday.

Meanwhile,Internet services have been suspended in parts of the Kashmir valley in wake of the encounter between security forces and JeM militants. Internet services are also down in Jammu.

India has already begun efforts to isolate Pakistan on the international level. India will urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) an international monetary watchdog, to blacklist Pakistan. The FATF has already included Pakistan in its 'grey list'.

Pakistan on Sunday denied its role in the Pulwama terror attack, saying that accusations were India's tactics to put the blame on the neighbours for its security and intelligence failures.