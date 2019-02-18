Pulwama attack mastermind killed? Police says details being ascertained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 18: Two terrorist believed to be masterminds of the Pulwama attack have been killed in an encounter in South Kashmir's in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, around 15 km from the site of a major suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14. According to reports, a Pakistani terrorist along with a local was killed in the encounter.

The police say that they are ascertaining the identities of the two.

The house in which the terrorists were holed up was blasted by security forces. As per reports, top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the Pulwama suicide bombing, is believed to have been inside the building which was blasted.

[4 army personnel, including Major martyred in encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama, J&K]

The security forces has also recovered one AK-47 & one pistol.

#UPDATE on Pinglana, Pulwama encounter: One AK-47 & one pistol recovered. Identification of bodies of the two terrorists killed during encounter, yet to be confirmed. Search operation continues. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/CGYfIctxNL — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

Kamran, the terrorist who was cornered by security forces is reportedly the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14. Five to six terrorists are trapped along with Kamran. The security forces are closing in on them.

The alleged mastermind of the 14 February IED suicide attack on a CRPF convoy by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Abdul Rashid Ghazi aka Kamran trained the attacker, Adil Ahmed Dar and was also responsible for many other attacks on security forces in recent times.

A fresh encounter in Pulwama broke out on Monday morning in South Kashmir's Pulwama after the Pakistan-based outfit's Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants fired upon security forces.

Reports said a joint team of Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operation Group launched a cordon in the wee hours on Monday.

Meanwhile,Internet services have been suspended in parts of the Kashmir valley in wake of the encounter between security forces and JeM militants. Internet services are also down in Jammu.

India has already begun efforts to isolate Pakistan on the international level. India will urge the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) an international monetary watchdog, to blacklist Pakistan. The FATF has already included Pakistan in its 'grey list'.

Pakistan on Sunday denied its role in the Pulwama terror attack, saying that accusations were India's tactics to put the blame on the neighbours for its security and intelligence failures.