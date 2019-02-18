  • search
    Mamata attacks Modi govt over Pulwama attack, asks 'Why this happened before elections?'

    New Delhi, Feb 18: West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Modi government over Pulwama attacks and said that it is an attempt to create communal tension. She also asked the Centre why it ignored intelligence reports and let the CRPF convoy pass through the area where the attack took place.

    Mamata Banerjees big charge on Pulwama attacks, says attempts to create communal tension

    In a veiled attack on Narendra Modi-led government, Mamata raised questions on the Pulwama attack while addressing a press conference in Kolkata, asked,"Why the deadly attack happened right before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. It is an attempt to create communal tensions across the country."

    Banerjee further questioned the Centre and said,"Why did the Centre not do anything to stop Pakistanis in carrying out these attacks all these years. Only when an election is knocking at the door, you thought of starting a shadow war." She also alleged that her phone is being tapped by agencies.

    Meanwhile, Kashmiris are facing a backlash in the northern states of Haryana and Uttarakhand, forcing the federal interior ministry to issue an advisory to all states to "ensure their safety and security and maintain communal harmony".

    Earlier, Mamata had lambasted the intelligence department saying," "People are asking what was NSA and intelligence doing? This is an intelligence failure. Why were so many vans going together when there is a security threat?"

    Around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed after a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district with a vehicle laden with explosives.

    JeM, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

