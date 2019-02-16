Pulwama attack: India's High Commissioner to Pak arrives at MEA

New Delhi, Feb 16: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrived at Ministry of External Affairs for consultations with senior officials and leadership following the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kahsmir.

Ajay Bisaria was called back for consultations in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack on CRPF troopers on Thursday. Bisaria will later hold discussions with top leaders and government officials over the emerging political situation in the wake of the deadly attack.

India on Friday also announced, after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), that it has withdrawn most favoured nation (MFN) status accorded to Pakistan and would work to "isolate the western neighbour internationally."

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement on Thursday called upon the international community after the attack to support its bid to get the JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar declared a "designated terrorist" by the United Nations.