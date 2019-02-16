Pulwama attack: Govt calls for all-party meet at 11 am today, Rajnath to brief opposition

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: The central government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss Thursday's terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force dead.

The meeting has been convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and invitations have been extended to all major political parties.

This will be the first-of-its-kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India's future course of action.

The main opposition party, the Congress on Friday extended full support to the government saying "we are not going to be divided".

"This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided," Gandhi said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said the all-party meeting would be convened to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.