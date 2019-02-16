  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama attack: Govt calls for all-party meet at 11 am today, Rajnath to brief opposition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 16: The central government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss Thursday's terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force dead.

    The meeting has been convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and invitations have been extended to all major political parties.

    Pulwama

    This will be the first-of-its-kind called by the ruling NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of a terror attack. The agenda of the meeting, it is understood, is to seek a unanimous view of India's future course of action.

    The main opposition party, the Congress on Friday extended full support to the government saying "we are not going to be divided".

    "This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our security forces is absolutely disgusting. The aim of terrorism is to divide this country and we are not going to be divided," Gandhi said.

    Also Read Surgical strike, air strikes, limited conflicts: 3 options India would take to avenge Pulwama

    Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said the all-party meeting would be convened to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.

    Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama.

    The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

    Read more about:

    pulwama jammu and kashmir modi government

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue