  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pulwama attack done with a toy, now brace for more warns Jaish-e-Mohammad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: A month after the ghastly attack, Intelligence Bureau officials have warned that the Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning another attack similar on the lines that took place at Pulwama.

    Pulwama attack done with a toy, now brace for more warns Jaish-e-Mohammad

    The IB report speaks about a commander from Pakistan training several youths in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out an attack on the security forces. They are being trained to carry out a suicide attack, the IB report also warned.

    Further, the warning speaks about the terrorist group procuring a vehicle to be used in the attack. They are trying to carry out the strike using improvised explosive devices, the alert also mentions. 

    Also Read | Pulwama attack avenged: Mastermind gunned down by security forces

    The alert was issued after the agencies decoded a message from the social media which speaks about the attack. The message said that the Pulwama attack was carried out with just a toy. Now be ready for a blast with 500 kilograms of explosives. Come and fight us, we are ready, the message decoded by the agencies also reads.

    More pulwama NewsView All

    Read more about:

    pulwama jaish e mohammad jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue