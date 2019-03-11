Pulwama attack done with a toy, now brace for more warns Jaish-e-Mohammad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: A month after the ghastly attack, Intelligence Bureau officials have warned that the Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning another attack similar on the lines that took place at Pulwama.

The IB report speaks about a commander from Pakistan training several youths in Jammu and Kashmir to carry out an attack on the security forces. They are being trained to carry out a suicide attack, the IB report also warned.

Further, the warning speaks about the terrorist group procuring a vehicle to be used in the attack. They are trying to carry out the strike using improvised explosive devices, the alert also mentions.

The alert was issued after the agencies decoded a message from the social media which speaks about the attack. The message said that the Pulwama attack was carried out with just a toy. Now be ready for a blast with 500 kilograms of explosives. Come and fight us, we are ready, the message decoded by the agencies also reads.