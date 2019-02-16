Pulwama attack: Curfew continues in Jammu after stray violence

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Jammu, Feb 16: The Jammu district administration continued curfew on Saturday as a precautionary measure following massive protests and stray incidents of violence over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu, said, "Curfew was imposed yesterday, no casualties were reported. The situation is under control but as a precautionary measure, we have continued with the curfew. We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation."

Curfew was imposed in Jammu city Friday as a precautionary measure following massive protests and stray incidents of violence.

The Army has been requested to help the administration in maintaining law and order and conduct flag marches. Curfew was imposed as authorities feared a communal backlash, officials told PTI. Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed.

Also read | Pulwama bomber became terrorist after he was beaten by troops, Prashant Bhushan justifies terror

Protestors raise slogans Protestors raise slogans during a demonstration against the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on yesterday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. (PTI Photo) Demonstration Protestors holding Tricolor raise slogans during a demonstration against the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on yesterday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. (PTI PHOTO) Vehicles set on fire Vehicles set on fire by protestors against the killing of 37 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Policemen patrol street Policemen patrol a street after vehicles set on fire by protestors against the killing of 37 CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Curfew imposed Security personnel patrol a street after vehicles set on fire by protestors against the killing of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, in Jammu, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.