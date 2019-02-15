Pulwama attack: CRPF vows to avenge the heinous attack

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vowed to avenge the ghastly attack on jawans at Pulwama, jammu and Kashmir.

CRPF tweeted, "WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE: We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged."

On Thursday, an explosives laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 37 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

Earlier in the morning, after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India had withdrawn Pakistan's most favoured nation status and was working on a plan to isolate the country internationally in the wake of the attacks. "The most favoured nation status to Pakistan stands revoked," Jaitley said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, leave for Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir for the wreath laying ceremony. They would convene an all-party meeting most likely on Saturday to brief political parties on the incident so that the nation speaks in one voice on the issue.