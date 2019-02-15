Pulwama attack: Complete list of martyred CRPF jawans

India

New Delhi, Feb 15: At least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were reportedly killed in a major attack on a CRPF convoy in Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today.

Around 40 have been injured in the attack after terrorists targeted a convoy with an explosive. The attack took place after a suicide bomber in a Mahindra Scorpio car loaded with 350 kilograms of explosives rammed into a convoy carrying over 2500 CRPF troops on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack. Fifteen of those injured are in critical conditions. From Tamil Nadu to Kerala, the entire country lost one son in the dastardly terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack that was carried out on Thursday where 37 CRPF jawans were brutally killed. "The terrorists have committed a huge mistake, they will pay for it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.