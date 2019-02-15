Pulwama attack: 'BJP is capable of re-tooling itself and smash Pakistan', says Subramanian Swamy

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 15: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that Kashmir and it's full fledged recovery "both territorial and peace restoration" should be the only issue in this 2019 Lok Sabha election. He added that BJP has failed in the Valley.

    [Pulwama attack updates: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting amid calls for Surgical strike 2.0]

    Subramanian Swamy

    Taking to Twitter, Swamy said,''Kashmir and it's full fledged recovery both territorial and peace restoration should be the only issue in this 2019 LS election. Ask for a mandate for it.''

    ''BJP have failed in Kashmir and failed to properly retaliate. But BJP is capable of re-tooling itself and smash Pakistan. The opposition is in a surrender mood since long. That is the bottom line in this election. Either this possibility with BJP or give up Kashmir,'' he further said.

    In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday. PM Modi is holding the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on the attack shortly, while Home Minister Rajnath Singh is schedule to visit the Valley after the meeting. All ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party have also cancelled their political rallies for Friday.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:28 [IST]
