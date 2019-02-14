  • search
    Pulwama attack: Advisor to J&K Governor to reach Srinagar tomorrow

    New Delhi, Feb 14: K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to J&K Governor is heading to Srinagar tomorrow after at least 20 CRPF jawans were martyred in an major terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday.

    J&K Governor Satyapal Malik

    Vijay Kumar, said, " As far as the death toll is concerned I was told it was initially 18 and 3 people were taken to hospital in critical condition. So, it could be 20. But I am only basing on telephonic reports I am getting from the field."

    "Tomorrow morning I will be in Srinagar, " he added.

    Meanwhile, Governor Satyapal Malik has urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

    Governor Satyapal Malik observed that forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 18:52 [IST]
