Pulwama attack: 7 persons detained, planner said to be identified

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Feb 15: Seven persons have reportedly been detained from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in connection with Thursday's terrorist attack on CRPF in which over 40 jawans were martyred, said reports.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has detained seven persons from Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a PTI report quoted officials as saying on Friday.

The overall planning of the terror strike is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in the Pulwama, Awantipora and Tral areas of south Kashmir.

The youths were detained from Pulwama and Awantipora during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first-of-its-kind in which a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, along with explosives and forensic experts, collected the materials required for a forensic evaluation of the scene of crime. Considering the status of the scene of crime, the team will continue with sifting of the material on Saturday as well. The outcome will be made known once the analysis is over.

The "fidayeen" (suicide attacker) was identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama. He had joined the JeM in 2018.

According to initial investigations, the plan for the terror strike was hatched in the Midoora area of Tral. The police are also looking for another local JeM overground worker, who was instrumental in arranging the explosives.

The martyred CRPF personnel hailed from Uttar Pradesh (12), Rajasthan (5), Punjab (4), West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Bihar two each and one each from Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. There were 27 constables in service profiles of combat, cook, driver and bugler, 12 head constables and an ASI.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs