Pulwama: As India plans revenge, Pak raises alert, moves its terrorists back

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 16: India has been weighing in on several options in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 jawans were martyred. While various options are being explored, Intelligence agencies report that Pakistan has already started pulling back its terrorists out of the fear that they may be struck.

The alert levels are high on both sides says an officer with the intelligence. Pakistan is anticipating a hit and has hence pulled out its terrorists along the border and also closed down several camps.

In the aftermath of the attack, there have been several high-level meetings and the Prime Minister has said that he has given the Indian Army a free hand. While several officials are in favour of a limited cross border strike along with air strikes.

In any such operation, the surprise element would be the key. It would not be wise to do anything in a hurry and immediately as Pakistan has moved its terrorists with the anticipation that they may be hit.

Former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing, Amar Bhushan tells OneIndia that any such operation would require an element of surprise. The immediate option would be to go for an all out anti terror operation with a sustained effort. The idea is to first clean up the Valley of terrorists, their sympathisers and the over ground workers, he also says.

For this there is a need to get in more men from the Armed Forces into the Valley, he also says.

India, on the other hand will take a two-pronged approach. The idea would be to hit Pakistan both on the military and diplomatic front.

While some were in favour of a surgical strike, others were against it as it was felt that there will not be an element of surprise as the enemy would be well prepared. The other option discussed was regarding a limited cross border strike. The intention would be to dismantle terror infrastructure.

Highly placed sources said that the most likely option would to carry out precision air strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir against the non-state actors. Most of the officials part of the high level deliberations were in favour of this option as the preparation required would be minimal.