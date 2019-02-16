  • search
    Pulwama: All Party meet to discuss withdrawal of security for separatists

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Srinagar, Feb 16: One of the key discussions in the All Party meeting in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack would be next course of action to be taken. The meeting, according to sources would also discuss the issue relating to the security provided to the Hurriyat leaders and separatists of Jammu and Kashmir.

    It would however be interesting to see, what view point the National Conference and the PDP would take on this.

    It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a veiled reference to the separatists and said that the security cover given to them must be reviewed.

    "Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisations. I have asked the state administration to review the security cover provided to these elements," he said after holding a review meeting with top officers, a day after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in an audacious suicide attack.

    The Union home minister also announced that civilian traffic will be restricted on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of Army and security forces.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
