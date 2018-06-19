Pulling out of alliance with the PDP has larger implications; PDP’s leniency towards radicals

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party pulling out of the alliance, the party has not only addressed the issue that has been plaguing ever since it joined hands with the PDP in the state government.

Actually it is being argued that forming the government was not only necessary to give message to the people of the country that the party was committed to the democratic process but to show the commitment to the international community.

The BJP has been able to give message to the party workers in the state that it will not compromise and it also addressed its core support base across the country as the alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir was harming the BJP.

Senior BJP leaders are of the view that this was the best possible option and now let the governor take a call on it. Sources said that in fact chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wanted to continue with the alliance but she was lenient on stone peters; was putting pressure on the government to initiate talks to separatists; and not allowing the security forces free hand to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist.

Moreover, misinformation was also communicated that local recruitment is high which is absolutely wrong.

High placed sources said that over 50 students have been successful in NEET examination this year, 32 student have made it to JEE (Advance) and many in the civil services examination so they are definitely not into terror business. They are coming from across the border.

Security forces were causing damage to Pakistan posts across the border but terrorist sneaked into this side were not dealt with sternly so such decision became imminent.

Meeting of the top RSS leaders with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President Amit Shah has sealed the decision on the issue as reports from the remote areas were not positive on Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Dobhal's meeting with Shah on Tuesday has sealed the issue for all goods. Sources in the BJP said that it was a big relief for the BJP leaders and workers as the BJP in the state government was made accountable without any authority with the CM being the sole authority in the state.

The BJP sources said that to the BJP was over now on the other hand political parties like PDP will have the daunting tasks of keeping their folks together to save their political existence. BJP sources said that the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was not cooperating with the alliance partner and outcome was not proportionate to the BJP's efforts.

The government was not only lenient on stone pelters but it wanted all cases to be withdrawn against them. Besides that the government failed to spend the money allocated to it. It could hardly spend Rs 35,000 crore out of Rs 1 Lakh crore given to it.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of the Jammu and Kashmir matters Ram Madhav said that the government was behaving in partitioned manner as the two other regions of the state - Laddakh and Jammu - were neglected by the government.

Sources said that it was important to take such decision to deal with the present scenario where common citizen was getting killed. Union minister of state in PMO Jitendra Singh said, "The Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done lot for the state that none has done in the past two-three decades and the Center facilitated equitable distribution of funds for all region."

Madhav said that it has become untenable to continue with the government as an ally so the BJP decided to pull out from the government. The BJP leaders rules out the possibility of the party aligning with any other political outfit in the state.

The government wants to keep the power of running the state in its hands with the help of governor while alliance with any party will stop them doing so.

