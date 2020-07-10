Pull back by Chinese at Pangong Tso sets stage for military commander level talks

  • search
    New Delhi, July 09: Its troops remain fully deployed in the depth areas of Xinjiang and Tibet. A build up across the Arunachal Pradesh Line of Actual Control has also been noticed.

    Meanwhile, the disengagement between India and China has been completed at Patrolling Point 17, Hot Springs. The disengagement is complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17, sources have confirmed to OneIndia. On the northern banks of Pangong Tso, the source said that there has been more thinning of the PLA troops at Finger 4. The Indian troops are restricted up to here at the moment. On the northern banks of the lake, the Indian troops used to patrol up to Finger 8, which is 8 kilometres east of Finger 4.

      The military commanders will have another round of talks to complete the verification process.

      While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
