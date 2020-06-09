Puducherry government cancels class 10 public exams

Puducherry, June 09: In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Puducherry government on Tuesday cancelled the State Board Class 10 public exams.

"Class 10 examinations in Puducherry stand cancelled, all the students will be promoted to the next class," Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said in a statement.

Meanwhile,Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Tuesday scrapped the Class 10 public exams for the academic year 2019-20 and announced all the students as successful.