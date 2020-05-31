Puducherry extends lockdown, places of worship to reopen on June 8

Puducherry, May 31: The Puducherry government on Sunday announced easing of slew of curbs in a phase manner keeping with the guidelines issued by the Centre under "Unlock 1.0" including reopening of all places of worship from June 8.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who chaired a meeting of the cabinet, told reporters that all places of worship would open on June 8 and would fulfil the request of the people of the Hindu, Christian and Islamic communities.

However, cinema halls would continue to remain shut as would gymnasiums, swimming pools and bars as the lockdown had been extended till June 30.

All those visiting the religious places should wear masks and adhere to social distancing compulsorily, he added.

All hotels and restaurants would also be open from June 8 with the people visiting the hotels wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Shopping malls would also be open from June 8 subject to the norms of wearing of masks and social distancing, the chief minister said.

On reopening educational institutions including privately run institutions, the Chief Minister said talks would be held with the schools and colleges by officials of Puducherry government and a decision would be taken subsequently.

Air service between Bangalore and Puducherry and between Hyderabad and the union territory would be resumed. The beach road which has been out of bounds since March 25 would be thrown open to the people, he said.

Medical teams would screen the people moving from neighbouring Tamil Nadu districts and Chennai before they entered the Union Territory.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the people to ensure that virus was kept at bay in the union territory.