    Puducherry CM warns shops of stern action if they sell banned tobacco products

    By PTI
    |

    Puducherry, Dec 04: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday warned shops and establishments of stern action if they are found selling banned gutka and other tobacco products in the Union Territory.

    In a release, he said complaints were pouring in that ganja and other tobacco products banned in the Union Territory were being clandestinely sold in several places in Puducherry.

    He said police had been alerted to keep close vigil on shops and also conduct raids and search operations to rein in sale of banned gutka and other products.

    Centre rejects proposal to grant statehood to Puducherry

    "These narcotics are dangerous to the health and also social peace and particularly the youth would easily fall a prey to the products. Hence shop owners should abstain from selling the products lest they face stern penal action," he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
