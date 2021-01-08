Homage paid to ryots who died during protests against new farm laws

Puducherry assembly elections 2021: Special drive to finalise electoral roll for local body polls

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Puducherry, Jan 08: In a recent development, a special drive has been initiated for finalising the ward-wise electoral roll for the conduct of local body elections in the Union Territory, Roy P Thomas, the State Election Commissioner (SEC) said.

Accoridng to reports, this follows a meeting of the SEC with the Commissioners of Municipalities and Commune Panchayats of Puducherry and Karaikal and the Commissioner of Mahe. The drive will continue till January 13.

According to the SEC, there was a demand at the meeting for extending the date for inclusion, deletion, correction/ transfer of names in the present voters' list.

COVID-19 vaccine, boundary dispute on Nepal foreign minister’s agenda during India visit

It was hence decided to publish the ward-wise final electoral roll in January itself in accordance with the Pondicherry Municipalities (Registration of Electors) Rules, 1974 and Pondicherry Village Panchayats (Registration of Electors) Rules, 1974 after giving the voters a final chance for the inclusion of a name or for submitting any objection to particulars of any entry.

Any objections/claims should be lodged before the Electoral Registration Officers or designated officer(s) on or before January 13.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla takes break from politics to focus on sports, refuses to endorse re-election

The voters may verify their names and related details in the ward-wise draft electoral roll already published and displayed at the locations already notified by the Electoral Registration Officers.

Covid-19: Union Health Minister says 'Indians to get vaccine in the next few days' | Oneindia News

Reiterating that the ward-wise electoral rolls are entirely different from the Assembly electoral roll, the State Election Commissioner urged voters who have enrolled for the Assembly elections to ensure that their names are also included in the electoral rolls prepared for the civic bodies elections of the Union Territory.