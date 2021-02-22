3 more Cong MLAs to quit in Puducherry, govt sure to lose trust vote: BJP

Puducherry assembly election 2021: Congress government all set to undergo floor test today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 22: Puducherry's Congress government is all set to undergo a floor test ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove its majority in the assembly on Monday, a day after Congress' K Lakshminarayanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator Venkatesan announced their resignations.

According to reports, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition's strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House.

Puducherry assembly now has seven vacancies, resulting in an effective strength of 26. The simple majority figure is 14 after Sunday's resignations.

Four Congress MLAs, including former ministers A Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, quit earlier, while another party legislator was disqualified for anti-party activities last year. The opposition had submitted a petition seeking a floor test to the lieutenant governor (L-G)'s office on February 18.

In the 33-member assembly, 30 are elected seats and three are nominated members belonging to the BJP. Presently, Congress has nine MLAs. These include assembly speaker SP Sivakolundhi, who is not allowed to vote unless there is a tie.

The Congress has the support of two DMK MLAs and an Independent MLA from Mahe. The opposition has seven MLAs from the All Indian NR Congress, led by former chief minister N Rangasamy, and four from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). It also includes the BJP's nominated members, who are allowed to vote.

The Congress-led government will fall short of the simple majority mark, with 11 votes, even if all ruling MLAs are present during the floor test. Assembly elections will be held in Puducherry later this year. The dates are yet to be announced.