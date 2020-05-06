  • search
    New Delhi, May 06: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday assured that public transport, which has been off roads since the lockdown against coronavirus was announced may soon be in operation with some guidelines.

    At a videoconference with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India, Gadkari said public transport may open soon with some guidelines.

    Nitin Gadkari
    Nitin Gadkari

    The minister, however, cautioned about maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures like hand wash, sanitising and face masks, while operating buses and cars.

    He said opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public and cautioned towards maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures like hand wash, sanitizing, face masks, etc while operating buses and cars.

    On demand of a bailout for passenger transport industry, Gadkari said the government is fully aware of their problems, and will fully support them to mitigate their issues.

    He said that he is in regular touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are working overtime to uplift the economy during these difficult days of COVID-19 pandemic.

    The nationwide lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, is in place till May 17. No railway, flight services are allowed in this period.

