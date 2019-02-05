  • search
    PUBG, Pokemon have negative impact on children: Delhi Child Rights Commission

    New Delhi, Feb 5: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has listed online game PUBG along with other video games as harmful, negative and having an adverse impact on the brain of children.

    DCPCR issued an advisory against PUBG, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, God of War, Hitman, Plague Inc and Pokemon as harmful.

    "There are several games in which children can murder zombies or drive vehicles at boisterous speeds. These games are full of misogyny, hate, deceit and vengeance and it may negatively impact their brain," said the advisory.

    Also Read | 'PUBG-Wala Hai Kya': How PM Modi won over students at 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

    Gujarat has already officially banned the popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG from the primary schools.

    PUBG has been often seen as one of the most addictive games. The mobile version, called PUBG MOBILE, has been downloaded by millions on smartphones and tablets. The immense popularity of the game has led the developers and several event organizers to hold esports tournaments involving the game. The game even got selected as the best game on Android for 2018 while the PC version was elected as one of the top grossing titles on Steam.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
