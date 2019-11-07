PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update to get new map called 'The Ruins', reveals new female character named Sar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: PUBG Mobile is all gearing up for the latest update which brings a lot of new weapons, modes, features and a lot more that will kick off Season 10 on November 9.

In the latest information, PUBG Mobile India on Twitter wrote that the developers are planning for the next update that will introduce a new map called "The Ruins" that looks heavily inspired by the existing Sanhok map and will be added to the Team Deathmatch Mode.

Apart from the changes made with grass, the developers will also change the entire infrastructure of the map. The map will receive more buildings and new check posts. The major changes will be done to popular locations like Military Base, Mansion, Pochinki, Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power, and more.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update is also expected to bring an MP5K submachine gun, two new outfits, and an M249 skin. The Royale Pass Season 10 could be called 'Fury of the Wasteland,' and include Mad Max-themed items and rewards.

According to a new video posted by YouTuber Mr Ghost Gaming, PUBG Mobile developers at Tencent games will introduce Sara in Season 10. And if that is true, Sara will be the second character to be added to the game after Victor, who was added back in August. Sara, who is expected to come with new exclusive costumes, voice commands and emotes has also got a special advantage that will enable her to reinforce vehicles.

According to a report, the new update will arrive with Erangel 2.0 the reworked map which was announced earlier in leaks and rumours. The revamped Erangel 2.0 is already available on PC and console versions. According to Mr Ghost Gaming, the developers will also release the 0.15.5 update which will introduce a new map for TDM mode. It will also include the new Mp5l SMG to the gameplay along with Season 10 Royale Pass.

Recently, PUBG Mobile has also posted a teaser video on its official Twitter handle. "Erangel is becoming more beautiful than ever before! Check out this first look at the upcoming Erangel revamp and let us know what you think!" PUBG Mobile Twitter post read. Empty terrains will be replaced by bunker which will allow players to hide and attack opponents. The Earngel 2.0 will also witness a dynamic weather change which will make it more difficult for a player to spot opponents. Ghost Gaming has predicted that the new 0.15.5 update will be rolled out in November.