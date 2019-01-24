  • search
    PUBG banned in Gujarat primary schools

    Ahmedabad, Jan 24: Gujarat has officially banned the popular online multiplayer battle royale game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG from the primary schools.

    In a circular, Gujarat's primary education department directed primary schools to ensure that ban on PUBG is implemented. As per the Gujarat government, playing PUBG has an adverse effect on young minds. The state primary education department's circular was put forward after a suggestion by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials.

    PUBG has been often seen as one of the most addictive games. The mobile version, called PUBG MOBILE, has been downloaded by millions on smartphones and tablets. The immense popularity of the game has led the developers and several event organizers to hold esports tournaments involving the game. The game even got selected as the best game on Android for 2018 while the PC version was elected as one of the top grossing titles on Steam.

    However, the popularity of the game has seen adverse effects on its players, especially the youngsters. Youngsters have been found to be addicted to the game vastly, leading to poor academic performance. Some cases have even led to lethal outcomes for players, with many of them traumatized badly.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 18:29 [IST]
