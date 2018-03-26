PU results 2018 Karnataka results date

The PU results 2018 Karnataka would be announced soon. Last year the PU results were announced in May.

The minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Tanveer Sait said that the results this year would be announced in April. According to the report shared by the Minister on his Twitter handle, more than 690000 students had appeared for the exam. Along with 53 new evaluation centres, 23980 evaluators have been appointed this year for the assessment process. Soon after the declaration of the results, supplementary exams will be held in May. SSLC exam results are also expected to be announced in the first week of June.

This year, students shall have to apply for revaluation online by paying fees. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was held from 1 March till 16 March. There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka Pre University Education (PUE).

'The decision of announcing the results by the end of April has been taken in the interests of the students so that they can pursue their higher studies and also, since Karnataka is likely to go for elections in the first week of May, we do not want to inconvenience the student community,' Star of Mysore quoted the Minister saying.

