    Bengaluru, Dec 11: The launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50), is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Friday.

    "PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

    CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, it said. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

    CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India. PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors), ISRO said, adding that this will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

