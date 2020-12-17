YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PSLV C50 launch: ISRO successfully blasts off its year's last space mission

    By
    |

    Sriharikota, Dec 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday launched its communication satellite CMS-01, PSLV-C50. A 25-hour countdown for the launch began on Wednesday afternoon at 14:41 hours, ISRO said.

    The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV's 52nd mission was scheduled for lift-off at 15:41 hours today from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota, ISRO said.

    PSLV C50 launch: ISRO successfully blasts off its years last space mission

    It can be seen that PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and today's launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from Chennai.

    The launch of PSLV-C50 follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It can be seen that today's launch would be the last launch of 2020 for ISRO.

    More ISRO News

    Read more about:

    isro pslv

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X