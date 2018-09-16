  • search

PSLV-C42 successfully places two foreign satellites in orbit

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sriharikota, Sep 16: Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C42 (PSLV) on Sunday successfully injected two foreign satellites - NovaSAR and S1-4- into the orbit. The ISRO workhorse blasted-off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 10.07 pm.

    File photo
    File photo

    "Today's success once again proves the prowess of PSLV. The credit goes to entire ISRO's team," said ISRO's chairman K Sivan after the launch.

    The remaining year is going to be very hectic. We have many launches planned. I thank everyone at the ISRO," he added.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV C42 with two UK satellites.

    The two satellites, together weighing over 800 kilograms, belong to Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd (SSTL), UK. The PSLV rocket blasted off from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh today at 10.07 PM. 

    The mission is a commercial arrangement between the company and Antrix Corporation Limited, which is the commercial wing of ISRO.

    The 33-hour countdown for the launch of two earth observation satellites on-board PSLV from the spaceport of Sriharikota began at 1.08 PM on Saturday.

    The foreign satellites, meant for forest mapping and flood and disaster monitoring, among other uses, would be released into sun-synchronous orbit at a height of 583 km.

    Read more about:

    isro pslv

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue