PSEB Class 10, 12 results 2019 date and time

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Amritsar, Apr 24: The PSEB Class 10, 12 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There are reports that the results are likely to be released by May 12. However officials have said that at best it would not be delayed beyond May 15 2019.

The evaluation process is on and is 70 per cent completed. Over 8 lakh students have appeared for the examinations. 4.5 lakh had appeared for the class 10 exam, whole 3.5 had taken the class 12 exam. While the dates are almost certain, there is no confirmation on the time of the result as yet. The results once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in.

How to check PSEB Class 10, 12 results 2019:

Go to pseb.ac.in

Click on your result stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout