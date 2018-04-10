PSEB Class 10, 12 board exam results date

The PSEB Class 10, 12 board exam results are expected soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

The results will be released sometime this month.

In 2016, class 10 students had a 'poor' performance. Taking a serious note of the poor performance of students, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued strict instructions to the Education Minister to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. The chief minister also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools. The results once declared will be available on indiaresults.com and pseb.ac.in.

Tuesday, April 10, 2018
