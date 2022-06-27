YouTube
    PSEB 12th result 2022 to be declared shortly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, June 27: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB 12th result 2022 today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    PSEB 12th result 2022 to be declared shortly

    The results would be announced by 3 pm today. Students will need to get a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the PSEB 12th exam. Students should keep their admit cards to check their scores. You will need to fill in the roll numbers and date of birth mentioned on the admit cards.

    Once you check your results go through the marks sheets carefully to see if there is any error. Last year a total of 96.48 per cent cleared the class 12 exams. The exams it may be recalled had been cancelled due to COVID-19. The PSEB 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com.

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 12:53 [IST]
