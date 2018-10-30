Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019: How to raise objection

New Delhi, Oct 30: The new Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The stake holders may raise their objections, if any, to the recently released time table and the concern should be sent to Joint Director (Exam) on or before November 28, 2018. According to the 2nd PUC time table released by the Department of PUE, the examinations will start on March 1, 2019 and will be concluded on March 18, 2019.

Provisional 2nd PUC Time Table 2019:

March 1, 2019: History, Physics, Basic Maths

March 2, 2019: Information Technology, Retail, Auto Mobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

March 5, 2019: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

March 6, 2019: Logic, Geology, Education, Science

March 7, 2019: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics

March 8, 2019: Urdu, Sanskrit

March 9, 2019: Political Science, Statistics

March 11, 2019: Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry

March 12, 2019: Geography, Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music

March 13, 2019: Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

March 14, 2019: Economics, Biology

March 15, 2019: Hindi

March 16, 2019: Kannada

March 18, 2019: English