Providing MSP 50% more than production cost, says Agriculture Minister Tomar

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Budget session of Parliament entered day 6 on Friday, with the three contentious farm laws set to once again be the focus of attention.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said,''For last two months, I've been asking farmers' leaders what's 'black' about farm laws; they didn't answerr.''

''Farmers have been misled into thinking that under these laws, their land would be snatched away from them'', says minister Tomar.

''I made it clear that if Govt is ready to make amendments, it doesn't mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed,'' he further said.

''We have started to provide MSP, 50% more than the production cost. Also, ₹1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector,'' Tomar further said.

''15th Finance Commission has recommended for providing ₹2.36 lakh crores to gram panchayats, which has been accepted by the Cabinet. Around ₹43,000 crore have been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas. ₹2.8 lakh crores will be spent via gram panchayats in five years.''

''Our focus is to bring positive change in farmers' lives. Who would have thought that fruits &vegetables will be transported by rail? 100 Kisan Rails, that are in a way mobile cold storage, have been started. They are helping farmers get fair price of their produce.''