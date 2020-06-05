Provident Housing Limited presents an opportunity to book a home at a click of a button

Bangalore, June 05, 2020: Provident Housing Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Puravankara Limited, is all set for India's first e-launch in real estate sector. The brand is presenting an end-to-end online launch on June 06, 2020 at 11:00 am, where the customers can book their dream homes on real-time basis.

The Indian Real Estate sector is set to revolutionise and the thrust will be on digitising.

Home has always been viewed as the safest investment; a home is an asset or security for the Indian buyers and there has been a steady rise in customer sentiments towards owning a house. In order to meet the growing trend, Provident Housing recently launched its online booking platform, BookMyHome, which enables seamless and transparent transactions by providing all the necessary information required by the customer to make an informed purchase. The portal also showcases each project and provides intricate details such as project location, floor plan, direction of the house, available flats, etc.

In the first of its kind virtual launch of Woodfield, customers can book their dream home at a click of button. The end-to-end online property launch provides complete transparency and the power resides in the hand of the customers - from EOI booking to plot allotment, everything is done on real time basis with no manual intervention. With this, the aim is to make home booking as easy as shopping online or booking a movie ticket online.

Located in Bommasandra, Electronic City, Provident Woodfield is the first plotted development project by Provident Housing, which is poised to redefine the way plots are identified, developed, and sustained. Spread over 20 acres, the project promises large wide boulevards with beautifully manicured landscaped gardens, plethora of amenities, luxury clubhouse, community infrastructure and underground concealed services planned to seamless perfection.

By launching the project online, Provident Housing Limited has not only pioneered the first virtual launch of a plotted development project but has also made it convenient for the buyer to access these projects with the ease of clicks from anywhere in the world, without having to compromise their health and safety.

About Provident Woodfield

Provident Woodfield is the first plotted development project by Provident Housing, which is poised to redefine the way plots are identified, developed and sustained. The BMRDA approved flats that spread over an area of 20 acres has lush greenery and the dense shade provided by the evergreen trees which makes it a jubilant property to invest in. The project offers various plot sizes, these are available as 30x40, 30x50 and 40x60 dimensions. The project also offers additional amenities such as a fitted clubhouse, children's playgrounds, landscaped greenery, jogging trails, community rooms and 24/7 power back-up and security services.

The fast-growing neighbourhood further compliments the project as it is close to Hosur main road, as well as one of the biggest IT developments of Bangalore. The property further boasts of having major International Schools, Reputed Hospitals, IT, Industrial and Manufacturing Centers all in close proximity, making it a hot property to invest in.

About Provident Housing Limited:

Provident Housing Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Puravankara group. It was established in 2008, in response to the growing demand for mid-segment housing.

Provident has launched over 20 million square feet across the cities of Bengaluru, Mangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Goa of which close to 10 million square feet has been completed and delivered.

For more information on Provident, please visit www.providenthousing.com