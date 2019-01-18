Provide full security to two women who entered Sabarimala says SC

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 18: The Supreme Court has directed the Kerala Government to provide full security to the two women who entered Sabarimala. Provide adequate and full security, the court said.

    The two women who entered the Sabarimala shrine had moved the Supreme Court seeking round the clock protection. The Supreme Court had agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

    It may be recalled that one of the two women was assaulted by her relative. Kanaka Durga who was one of the two women who entered the shrine was attacked when she returned home on Monday.

    Following protests and threats, Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga had gone into hiding. Their entry had sparked widespread protests and also a day long strike in Kerala. While speaking from an undisclosed location, they had said that they were facing threats, but were hopeful that the authorities would provide them security. There have been protests following a Supreme Court order which lodged the ban on women of all ages to enter the shrine.

