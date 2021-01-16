Provide free vaccines to students: NSO tells Haryana CM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Indian National Students Organisation's president Digvijay Singh Chautala in a letter to Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar demanding free vaccines for students in the state.

An ANI report said that in the letter he requested for the provision of early and free vaccination for the students and also the opening of educational institutions in the state.

"There is an instant need to open the educational institutions of the state as early as possible. The University Grants Commission has also issued detailed guidelines for the phased reopening of the universities and colleges. In doing so, the concern of the health and well-being of the students should also be made the top priority. I request you to provide free Corona vaccine to students in early phases before opening of educational institutions," Chautala said in the letter.

Vaccine beneficiaries must rest for an hour, advises government

He said such a step will secure the health and well-being of the students. It would also do away from the fear and panic among the students, he also said.