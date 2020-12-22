YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Prove me wrong or treat me with Dhokla': Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday fact-checked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his criticism of her government's performance and said he owed her a treat as government of India stats on Bengal's social and economic parameters proved him wrong.

    Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee
    Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee

    Issuing a point-by-point rebuttal to assertions made by Shah against her dispensation, during his visit to Bengal last week, Banerjee cited NCRB data to state that political killings and other crimes have decreased in the last ten years under the TMC rule.

    "When the home minister of the country says something, it should be backed by data, facts and figures. Bengal is ahead of other states on all development indices. But Amit Shah ji deliberately tried to depict a gloomy and dismal picture of the state. I was challenged... here is my reply," Banerjee said at a press meet here.

    Kolkata has twice been accorded the ''safest city'' tag in the country, she said.

    "According to NCRB data, political killings, other incidents of crime and rape cases have decreased during the TMC rule. BJP leaders, while pointing fingers at others, should also speak up against the Hathras rape-murder incident in Uttar Pradesh," Banerjee added.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X