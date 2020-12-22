'Prove me wrong or treat me with Dhokla': Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah

No one in Mamata's family wants to become CM: TMC hits back at Shah's dynasty dig

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday fact-checked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his criticism of her government's performance and said he owed her a treat as government of India stats on Bengal's social and economic parameters proved him wrong.

Issuing a point-by-point rebuttal to assertions made by Shah against her dispensation, during his visit to Bengal last week, Banerjee cited NCRB data to state that political killings and other crimes have decreased in the last ten years under the TMC rule.

"When the home minister of the country says something, it should be backed by data, facts and figures. Bengal is ahead of other states on all development indices. But Amit Shah ji deliberately tried to depict a gloomy and dismal picture of the state. I was challenged... here is my reply," Banerjee said at a press meet here.

Kolkata has twice been accorded the ''safest city'' tag in the country, she said.

"According to NCRB data, political killings, other incidents of crime and rape cases have decreased during the TMC rule. BJP leaders, while pointing fingers at others, should also speak up against the Hathras rape-murder incident in Uttar Pradesh," Banerjee added.