    Proud, says father of killed cop after Vikas Dubey's encounter

    New Delhi, July 10: The father of the killed cop Jitendra Pal Singh in Kanpur firing that killed eight policemen on July 3 said on Friday that he is happy and proud following the police encounter of Dubey.

      Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

      The father, Tirath Pal, conveyed his gratitude to the administration and Yogi govt.

      Image Courtesy: ANI

      "I am very proud of UP Police. Whatever they have done today has brought solace to my soul. I thank the administration & Yogi govt".

      Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

      Vikas Dubey has been killed in police encounter on Friday, Mohit Agarwal, IG of Kanpur has stated after Dubey has been shot dead morning as he allegedly tried to snatch a weapon and escape when the police vehicle carrying him overturned.

      The IG also told four policemen were injured in the accident.

      The encounter reportedly took place at the Sachendi border in Kanpur, Two UP police constable were also injured in the incident. Dubey had tried to flee when he was being brought back to Kanpur. In the encounter, he sustained bullet injuries.

      As the Uttar Pradesh STF reached Kanpur, one of the vehicles of the convoy that was bringing back Vikas Dubey overturned. Dubey trying to take advantage of the situation tried to flee. Shots were then fired.

      Vikas Dubey killed: Convoy vehicle overturned due to heavy rains

      He was arrested in Madhya Pradesh yesterday and had been handed over by Madhya Pradesh police to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in the evening.

      Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday days after a manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

