Proud Hindustani Muslim, fortunate never went to Pakistan: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi, Feb 09: In his retirement speech, Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he is among the fortunate people who never went to Pakistan.

When I read about the circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim. Azad will be retiring from the Rajya Sabha on February 15.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional and teary eyed while delivering his speech in the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister made several pauses as he got emotional while speaking about Azad, whose term in the Rajya Sabha ends on February 15.

We bid farewell to the Rajya Sabha MPs who have played a vital role in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. I recall my numerous interactions with Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz. Their passion for Jammu and Kashmir's progress is noteworthy, the PM also said.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worried about his party, but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India's development, the PM also added.

Where do I begin about Shamsher Singh Manhas. I have worked with him for years. We have travelled on scooters together, while working to strengthen the party. His attendance record in the House is admirable. He was MP when key decisions were made relating to Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi also said.

I will never forget the services of Azaad and Pranab Mukherjee when the people of Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Add was constantly following up and he so concerned as though members of his own family were stuck.

I have known Ghulam Nabi Azad for years now. We were chief ministers together. We had interacted even before I became the CM of Gujarat. He has a passion for gardening, which not many know. Posts come and go and one must learn how to handle these from Azad. I would consider him a true friend, the PM also said.