Proud Andolan Jeevi: Congress leader P Chidambaram takes on phrase coined by PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 10: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described himself as a 'proud andolan jeevi,' two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the phrase in the Rajya Sabha, in reference to people who 'can be spotted at every agitation'.

The Congress leader emphasised his point by calling Mahatma Gandhi the 'quintessential andolan jeevi.'

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "I'm a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi." The term has not gone down well with the farmers' leaders, who have been spearheading protests against the three farm laws, as well as the Opposition.

It can be seen that the Prime Minister came up with the term 'andolan jeevi' in the Upper House of Parliament on Monday, while responding to Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the House.

"Today we see that a new class of people have come up. They can be seen wherever there is a protest, be it by lawyers, students, or labourers. They can't live without protests. We need to identify such people and protect the country from them," he said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Harayana, have been protesting on three borders in the national capital-Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur-against the laws that were passed amid chaotic scenes in the Parliament last September.

As many as 11 rounds of talks have failed to resolve the deadlock between the protesting farmers and the central government. The farmers have two main demands: a legal assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and complete rollback of the laws.